Earnings Analysis of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:UCTT): Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A.(NYSE:SQM)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. as 269.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is 266.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 273 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 257.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UCTT to be 13%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 47.62%. For the next 5 years, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 47.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -42.77% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 539.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 498.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.08%, where Monthly Performance is 7.3%, Quarterly performance is 77.14%, 6 Months performance is 87.32% and yearly performance percentage is 181.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.51% and Monthly Volatility of 3.89%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. as 498 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. is 477.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 556 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 565.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SQM to be -36.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.13%. For the next 5 years, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. is expecting Growth of 14.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 885.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.06%, where Monthly Performance is 17.28%, Quarterly performance is 13.2%, 6 Months performance is 3.27% and yearly performance percentage is -26.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.55% and Monthly Volatility of 3.16%.