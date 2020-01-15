Comprehensive Stock Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V.(NASDAQ:NXPI): SRC Energy Inc.(NYSE:SRCI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.97/share and a High Estimate of $2.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NXP Semiconductors N.V. as 2.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 2.27 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NXPI to be -12.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.74%. For the next 5 years, NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expecting Growth of 11.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NXP Semiconductors N.V., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 95.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NXP Semiconductors N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.65%, where Monthly Performance is 7.04%, Quarterly performance is 19.3%, 6 Months performance is 36.8% and yearly performance percentage is 68.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.65% and Monthly Volatility of 1.68%.

SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SRC Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SRC Energy Inc. as 151.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SRC Energy Inc. is 129.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 192 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 190.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRCI to be -53.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.74%. For the next 5 years, SRC Energy Inc. is expecting Growth of -10.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SRC Energy Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 5.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SRC Energy Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.05%, where Monthly Performance is 7.53%, Quarterly performance is 2.04%, 6 Months performance is -1.72% and yearly performance percentage is -22.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.08% and Monthly Volatility of 4.32%.