What are analysts Suggestions on Alteryx, Inc.(NYSE:AYX): MAG Silver Corporation(NYSE:MAG)

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alteryx, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alteryx, Inc. as 130.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alteryx, Inc. is 125.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 133.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 60.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AYX to be 3000%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Alteryx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3050% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alteryx, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 274.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 145.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alteryx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.24%, where Monthly Performance is 22.86%, Quarterly performance is 8.38%, 6 Months performance is 3.54% and yearly performance percentage is 75.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.74% and Monthly Volatility of 3.64%.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MAG Silver Corporation, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 436.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MAG Silver Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.98%, where Monthly Performance is -2.41%, Quarterly performance is 5.62%, 6 Months performance is 2.63% and yearly performance percentage is 26.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.34% and Monthly Volatility of 3.53%.