What are Analysts opinions on JBG SMITH Properties(NYSE:JBGS): BEST Inc.(NYSE:BSTI)

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 700%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JBG SMITH Properties and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JBG SMITH Properties as 128.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JBG SMITH Properties is 124.33 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 135.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 124.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JBGS to be 9.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, JBG SMITH Properties is expecting Growth of 9.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.05% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 562.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 176.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 140.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JBG SMITH Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.13%, where Monthly Performance is -0.93%, Quarterly performance is 1.36%, 6 Months performance is -0.68% and yearly performance percentage is 8.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.22% and Monthly Volatility of 1.33%.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0 and Average Volume (3 months) is 0 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BEST Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is 0%, 6 Months performance is 0% and yearly performance percentage is 0%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of – and Monthly Volatility of -.