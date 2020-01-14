Revenue Estimates Analysis of TherapeuticsMD, Inc.(NASDAQ:TXMD): Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated(NYSE:PEG)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $-0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. as 12.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is 10.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 13.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXMD to be -17.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TherapeuticsMD, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -74.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -457.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -76.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.74%, where Monthly Performance is -4.96%, Quarterly performance is -37.5%, 6 Months performance is -9.8% and yearly performance percentage is -48.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.13% and Monthly Volatility of 6.46%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.98/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated as 2.69 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is 2.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEG to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.93%. For the next 5 years, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expecting Growth of 4.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.49%, where Monthly Performance is 0.92%, Quarterly performance is -5.12%, 6 Months performance is -3.21% and yearly performance percentage is 13.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.03% and Monthly Volatility of 1.07%.