Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation(NASDAQ:CCMP): Exponent, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.36/share and a High Estimate of $1.71/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCMP to be -10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.9%. For the next 5 years, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 379.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 91.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.51%, where Monthly Performance is 14.16%, Quarterly performance is 8.02%, 6 Months performance is 35.08% and yearly performance percentage is 57.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.37%.

Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exponent, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exponent, Inc. as 103.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exponent, Inc. is 102.77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 105.17 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 92.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXPO to be 10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Exponent, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exponent, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 234.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 47.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exponent, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.66%, where Monthly Performance is 5.74%, Quarterly performance is 0.21%, 6 Months performance is 16.88% and yearly performance percentage is 36.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.48% and Monthly Volatility of 1.69%.