Revenue Estimates Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:ARLP): Copa Holdings, S.A.(NYSE:CPA)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as 486.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is 463 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 510 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 531.84 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 801.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.05%, where Monthly Performance is 14.71%, Quarterly performance is -18.03%, 6 Months performance is -34.59% and yearly performance percentage is -36.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.39% and Monthly Volatility of 3.96%.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Copa Holdings, S.A. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.39/share and a High Estimate of $2.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. as 681.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Copa Holdings, S.A. is 665.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 701.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 656.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPA to be 90.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.11%. For the next 5 years, Copa Holdings, S.A. is expecting Growth of 24.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Copa Holdings, S.A., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 291.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Copa Holdings, S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.14%, where Monthly Performance is 0.72%, Quarterly performance is 5.29%, 6 Months performance is 2.65% and yearly performance percentage is 20.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.37% and Monthly Volatility of 1.91%.