Price Target Analysis of Noble Corporation(NYSE:NE): Tetra Tech, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTEK)

Noble Corporation (NE) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Noble Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.56/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Noble Corporation as 270.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Noble Corporation is 254 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 294 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 309.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NE to be -36.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.11%. For the next 5 years, Noble Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Noble Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Noble Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -25.32%, where Monthly Performance is 11.65%, Quarterly performance is -13.53%, 6 Months performance is -40.1% and yearly performance percentage is -65.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.31% and Monthly Volatility of 9.07%.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tetra Tech, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTEK to be 10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.86%. For the next 5 years, Tetra Tech, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tetra Tech, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 256.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tetra Tech, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.47%, where Monthly Performance is 0.17%, Quarterly performance is 3.2%, 6 Months performance is 5.32% and yearly performance percentage is 65.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.84% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.