Investors Catching Stocks Whirlpool Corporation(NYSE:WHR): Independence Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:IRT)

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Whirlpool Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.1/share and a High Estimate of $4.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Whirlpool Corporation as 5.52 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Whirlpool Corporation is 5.45 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.6 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.66 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WHR to be -8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.89%. For the next 5 years, Whirlpool Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Whirlpool Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 826.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Whirlpool Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.29%, where Monthly Performance is 2.83%, Quarterly performance is -3.66%, 6 Months performance is 5.42% and yearly performance percentage is 23.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.93% and Monthly Volatility of 2.15%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. as 52.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is 51.17 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 53.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 49.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRT to be 5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.11%. For the next 5 years, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Independence Realty Trust, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 436.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 70.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.29%, where Monthly Performance is -6.14%, Quarterly performance is -5.38%, 6 Months performance is 17% and yearly performance percentage is 42.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.05%.