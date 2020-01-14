Investors Catching Stocks CVB Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:CVBF): New York REIT, Inc.(NYSE:NYRT)

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CVB Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CVB Financial Corporation as 107.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CVB Financial Corporation is 107 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 108.38 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 113.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVBF to be 16.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.7%. For the next 5 years, CVB Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of -3.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CVB Financial Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 529.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CVB Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.58%, where Monthly Performance is -1.07%, Quarterly performance is 4.37%, 6 Months performance is 2.91% and yearly performance percentage is -2.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.12% and Monthly Volatility of 1.20%.