Analysts Estimates and Ratings Valley National Bancorp(NYSE:VLY): Huazhu Group Limited(NASDAQ:HTHT)

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Valley National Bancorp and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Valley National Bancorp as 264.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Valley National Bancorp is 255.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 277.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 256.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VLY to be 9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.55%. For the next 5 years, Valley National Bancorp is expecting Growth of 7.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Valley National Bancorp, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Valley National Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.97%, where Monthly Performance is -0.49%, Quarterly performance is 4.56%, 6 Months performance is 4.8% and yearly performance percentage is 13.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.42% and Monthly Volatility of 1.64%.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -36.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Huazhu Group Limited and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Huazhu Group Limited as 414.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Huazhu Group Limited is 410.31 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 420.07 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 390.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HTHT to be 17.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 160%. For the next 5 years, Huazhu Group Limited is expecting Growth of 35.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Huazhu Group Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 120.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Huazhu Group Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.95%, where Monthly Performance is 17.62%, Quarterly performance is 21.67%, 6 Months performance is 14.57% and yearly performance percentage is 26.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 3.22%.