What do Analysts Say about Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.(NYSE:AQUA): Brown & Brown, Inc.(NYSE:BRO)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) will report its next earnings on Nov 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 622.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.04%, where Monthly Performance is -4.93%, Quarterly performance is 17.51%, 6 Months performance is 30.51% and yearly performance percentage is 85.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 2.56%.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brown & Brown, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. as 564.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. is 555.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 579.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 508.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRO to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.76%. For the next 5 years, Brown & Brown, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brown & Brown, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brown & Brown, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.89%, where Monthly Performance is 6.43%, Quarterly performance is 12.41%, 6 Months performance is 15.46% and yearly performance percentage is 44.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.19% and Monthly Volatility of 1.24%.