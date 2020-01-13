Revenue Estimates Analysis of Wyndham Destinations, Inc.(NYSE:WYND): Freeport-McMoran, Inc.(NYSE:FCX)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.52/share and a High Estimate of $1.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. as 1.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. is 1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 956 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WYND to be 22.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.77%. For the next 5 years, Wyndham Destinations, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wyndham Destinations, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 540.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -78.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wyndham Destinations, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.07%, where Monthly Performance is 4.3%, Quarterly performance is 16.18%, 6 Months performance is 9.65% and yearly performance percentage is 34.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.40%.

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Freeport-McMoran, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Freeport-McMoran, Inc. as 3.67 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Freeport-McMoran, Inc. is 3.46 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.68 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Freeport-McMoran, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 22.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 189.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Freeport-McMoran, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.78%, where Monthly Performance is 5.05%, Quarterly performance is 43.97%, 6 Months performance is 17.06% and yearly performance percentage is 12.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.53% and Monthly Volatility of 2.32%.