Revenue Estimates Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated(NASDAQ:TXN): WPX Energy, Inc.(NYSE:WPX)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated as 3.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated is 3.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.33 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.72 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXN to be -19.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.75%. For the next 5 years, Texas Instruments Incorporated is expecting Growth of -3.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Instruments Incorporated, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 29.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 58.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 39.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Instruments Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.68%, where Monthly Performance is 7.11%, Quarterly performance is 1.78%, 6 Months performance is 9.87% and yearly performance percentage is 33.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.38% and Monthly Volatility of 1.41%.

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WPX Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for WPX Energy, Inc. as 629.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for WPX Energy, Inc. is 589.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 663 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.02 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WPX to be 500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, WPX Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 112.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 288.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WPX Energy, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WPX Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.26%, where Monthly Performance is 25.31%, Quarterly performance is 31.36%, 6 Months performance is 18.82% and yearly performance percentage is 1.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.35% and Monthly Volatility of 3.24%.