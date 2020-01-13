Price Target Analysis of Ardelyx, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARDX): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.(NASDAQ:RARE)

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ardelyx, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $-0.31/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARDX to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.1%. For the next 5 years, Ardelyx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ardelyx, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 883.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -67.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -126.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -55.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ardelyx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.52%, where Monthly Performance is -1.79%, Quarterly performance is 66.98%, 6 Months performance is 180.71% and yearly performance percentage is 195.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.27% and Monthly Volatility of 5.41%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.98/share and a High Estimate of $-1.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as 31.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 27.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RARE to be 5.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.19%. For the next 5 years, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 6.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 491.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -44.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -52.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -61.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 25.37%, where Monthly Performance is 26.96%, Quarterly performance is 29.25%, 6 Months performance is -7.84% and yearly performance percentage is 8.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.25% and Monthly Volatility of 4.89%.