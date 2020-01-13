Investors Catching Stocks Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.(NYSE:WDR): Brookfield Asset Management Inc(NYSE:BAM)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. as 266.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. is 262.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 269 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 272.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WDR to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.29%. For the next 5 years, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of -13.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 802.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.98%, where Monthly Performance is 0.79%, Quarterly performance is 10.62%, 6 Months performance is -1.31% and yearly performance percentage is -6.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.83% and Monthly Volatility of 1.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.47/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 106.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brookfield Asset Management Inc and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brookfield Asset Management Inc as 14.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc is 14.76 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 14.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.01 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management Inc, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brookfield Asset Management Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.88%, where Monthly Performance is 0.76%, Quarterly performance is 11.61%, 6 Months performance is 18.69% and yearly performance percentage is 43.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.88% and Monthly Volatility of 1.06%.