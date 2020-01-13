Earnings Analysis of Tidewater Inc.(NYSE:TDW): Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:ZAYO)

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.81/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -810%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tidewater Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.62/share and a High Estimate of $-0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tidewater Inc. as 117.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tidewater Inc. is 115 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 120.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 110.23 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tidewater Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 162.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tidewater Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.3%, where Monthly Performance is 8.71%, Quarterly performance is 22.41%, 6 Months performance is -25.05% and yearly performance percentage is -18.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.50%.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZAYO to be 38.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 56.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 50.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.09%, where Monthly Performance is 1.14%, Quarterly performance is 2.03%, 6 Months performance is 3.61% and yearly performance percentage is 37.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.19% and Monthly Volatility of 0.24%.