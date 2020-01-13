Earnings Analysis of OGE Energy Corp(NYSE:OGE): Ciena Corporation(NYSE:CIEN)

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OGE Energy Corp and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OGE Energy Corp as 555.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OGE Energy Corp is 524.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 586.67 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 511.8 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OGE Energy Corp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OGE Energy Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.32%, where Monthly Performance is 3.49%, Quarterly performance is 2.24%, 6 Months performance is 2.41% and yearly performance percentage is 10.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.10% and Monthly Volatility of 1.13%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) will report its next earnings on Dec 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CIEN to be 15.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.83%. For the next 5 years, Ciena Corporation is expecting Growth of 16.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ciena Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ciena Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.55%, where Monthly Performance is 20.03%, Quarterly performance is 11.79%, 6 Months performance is -5.54% and yearly performance percentage is 12.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.69% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.