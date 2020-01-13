Comprehensive Stock Analysis of ForeScout Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:FSCT): Liberty Global plc(NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ForeScout Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ForeScout Technologies, Inc. as 94.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is 93.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 96 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 84.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FSCT to be -600%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.51%. For the next 5 years, ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -92.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ForeScout Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 768.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -29.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -105%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -53.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ForeScout Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.23%, where Monthly Performance is -3.11%, Quarterly performance is 32.53%, 6 Months performance is -14.78% and yearly performance percentage is 20.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.69% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 700%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Global plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Liberty Global plc as 2.96 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Liberty Global plc is 2.97 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.88 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Liberty Global plc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Global plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.54%, where Monthly Performance is -5.41%, Quarterly performance is -13.29%, 6 Months performance is -25.17% and yearly performance percentage is 0.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.43%.