Analysts showing optimistic trends for Aramark(NYSE:ARMK): Rio Tinto Plc(NYSE:RIO)

Aramark (ARMK) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aramark and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARMK to be -4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.67%. For the next 5 years, Aramark is expecting Growth of 11.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aramark, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aramark currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.77%, where Monthly Performance is 5.35%, Quarterly performance is 3.46%, 6 Months performance is 23.18% and yearly performance percentage is 45.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.69% and Monthly Volatility of 1.38%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rio Tinto Plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rio Tinto Plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rio Tinto Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.66%, where Monthly Performance is 4.26%, Quarterly performance is 14.83%, 6 Months performance is -2.57% and yearly performance percentage is 21.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.94% and Monthly Volatility of 0.99%.