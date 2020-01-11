What do Analysts Say about Scana Corporation(NYSE:SCG): Cintas Corporation(NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) will report its next earnings on Dec 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cintas Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.96/share and a High Estimate of $2.13/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTAS to be 9.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.31%. For the next 5 years, Cintas Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cintas Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 551.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cintas Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.16%, where Monthly Performance is 10.06%, Quarterly performance is 5.99%, 6 Months performance is 16.4% and yearly performance percentage is 58.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.