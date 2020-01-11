What do Analysts Say about Agile Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AGRX): Terreno Realty Corporation(NYSE:TRNO)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGRX to be 27.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.46%. For the next 5 years, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -26.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agile Therapeutics, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -61.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -65.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 49.25%, Quarterly performance is 149.58%, 6 Months performance is 100.68% and yearly performance percentage is 275.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.61% and Monthly Volatility of 8.65%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Terreno Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Terreno Realty Corporation as 44.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Terreno Realty Corporation is 43.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 46.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30.84 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Terreno Realty Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 372.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 53.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 64.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Terreno Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.57%, where Monthly Performance is -4.51%, Quarterly performance is 4.27%, 6 Months performance is 9.56% and yearly performance percentage is 48.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.33% and Monthly Volatility of 1.55%.