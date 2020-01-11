What are analysts Suggestions on Qualys, Inc.(NASDAQ:QLYS): JD.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:JD)

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Qualys, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Qualys, Inc. as 84.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Qualys, Inc. is 84.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 85 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 74.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QLYS to be 13.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.2%. For the next 5 years, Qualys, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Qualys, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 325.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Qualys, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.19%, where Monthly Performance is -1.78%, Quarterly performance is 8.93%, 6 Months performance is -5.21% and yearly performance percentage is 6.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 1.78%.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) will report its next earnings on Feb 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 70.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JD.com, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JD.com, Inc. as 23.49 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JD.com, Inc. is 22.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 24.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JD to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.06%. For the next 5 years, JD.com, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 211.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JD.com, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 109.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JD.com, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.1%, where Monthly Performance is 16.99%, Quarterly performance is 37.07%, 6 Months performance is 27.5% and yearly performance percentage is 64.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.57% and Monthly Volatility of 2.07%.