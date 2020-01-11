What are analysts Suggestions on Geopark Ltd(NYSE:GPRK): Credit Suisse Group(NYSE:CS)

Geopark Ltd (GPRK) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -64.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Geopark Ltd and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Geopark Ltd as 168.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Geopark Ltd is 168.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 168.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 151.2 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Geopark Ltd, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 169.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 63.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Geopark Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.41%, where Monthly Performance is 5.05%, Quarterly performance is 13.26%, 6 Months performance is 11.79% and yearly performance percentage is 20.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.22%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Credit Suisse Group and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Credit Suisse Group, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Credit Suisse Group currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.45%, where Monthly Performance is 6.33%, Quarterly performance is 22.15%, 6 Months performance is 14.34% and yearly performance percentage is 20.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.02% and Monthly Volatility of 0.96%.