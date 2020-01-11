what are Analysts report about Sogou Inc.(NYSE:SOGO): Werner Enterprises, Inc.(NASDAQ:WERN)

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sogou Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sogou Inc. as 300.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sogou Inc. is 293.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 305.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 297.79 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sogou Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sogou Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.44%, where Monthly Performance is 2.07%, Quarterly performance is -7.49%, 6 Months performance is 26.99% and yearly performance percentage is -17.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.17% and Monthly Volatility of 3.00%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Werner Enterprises, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. as 630.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Werner Enterprises, Inc. is 591 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 649.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 646.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WERN to be -16%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.08%. For the next 5 years, Werner Enterprises, Inc. is expecting Growth of -2.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Werner Enterprises, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 479.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Werner Enterprises, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.5%, where Monthly Performance is -0.9%, Quarterly performance is 5.86%, 6 Months performance is 22.76% and yearly performance percentage is 29.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.93% and Monthly Volatility of 1.74%.