Revenue Estimates Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc.(NYSE:PRTY): Arsanis, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASNS)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Party City Holdco Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.87/share and a High Estimate of $0.91/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Party City Holdco Inc. as 755.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. is 745.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 770 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 805.63 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRTY to be -18.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -800%. For the next 5 years, Party City Holdco Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Party City Holdco Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Party City Holdco Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.19%, where Monthly Performance is 41.81%, Quarterly performance is -59.25%, 6 Months performance is -63.46% and yearly performance percentage is -78.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.34% and Monthly Volatility of 7.55%.