Revenue Estimates Analysis of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMAG): Service Corporation International(NYSE:SCI)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.71/share and a High Estimate of $-0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 87.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 91.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 88.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMAG to be 26.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 86.45%. For the next 5 years, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 50.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 32.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 724.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -49.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.29%, where Monthly Performance is 14.36%, Quarterly performance is 6.31%, 6 Months performance is 28.71% and yearly performance percentage is -18.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.17% and Monthly Volatility of 5.09%.

Service Corporation International (SCI) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Service Corporation International and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Service Corporation International as 847.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Service Corporation International is 842.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 851.64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 820.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SCI to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.51%. For the next 5 years, Service Corporation International is expecting Growth of 11.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Service Corporation International, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 845.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Service Corporation International currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.69%, where Monthly Performance is 7.28%, Quarterly performance is 2.58%, 6 Months performance is -0.34% and yearly performance percentage is 13.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.66% and Monthly Volatility of 1.33%.