Earnings Analysis of Kroger Company (The)(NYSE:KR): Citizens Financial Group, Inc.(NYSE:CFG)

Kroger Company (The) (KR) will report its next earnings on Dec 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kroger Company (The) and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kroger Company (The) as 28.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kroger Company (The) is 28.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.7 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 28.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KR to be 16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.89%. For the next 5 years, Kroger Company (The) is expecting Growth of 6.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kroger Company (The), where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kroger Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.77%, where Monthly Performance is 2.16%, Quarterly performance is 15.94%, 6 Months performance is 30.7% and yearly performance percentage is 1.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.49% and Monthly Volatility of 1.53%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) will report its next earnings on Jan 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.9/share and a High Estimate of $0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. as 1.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is 1.61 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.59 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFG to be -3.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.38%. For the next 5 years, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Citizens Financial Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.79%, where Monthly Performance is 2.75%, Quarterly performance is 21.31%, 6 Months performance is 12.54% and yearly performance percentage is 23.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.34% and Monthly Volatility of 1.38%.