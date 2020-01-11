Analysts showing optimistic trends for MercadoLibre, Inc.(NASDAQ:MELI): QUALCOMM Incorporated(NASDAQ:QCOM)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MercadoLibre, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. as 659.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MercadoLibre, Inc. is 572.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 710.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 428.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MELI to be -1240%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -115.38%. For the next 5 years, MercadoLibre, Inc. is expecting Growth of 66.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -271.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MercadoLibre, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 468.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MercadoLibre, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.94%, where Monthly Performance is 10.58%, Quarterly performance is 21.5%, 6 Months performance is 1.91% and yearly performance percentage is 90.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.82/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QCOM to be -29.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.99%. For the next 5 years, QUALCOMM Incorporated is expecting Growth of 49.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on QUALCOMM Incorporated, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 98.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, QUALCOMM Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.38%, where Monthly Performance is 5.88%, Quarterly performance is 20.93%, 6 Months performance is 21.98% and yearly performance percentage is 58.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.89% and Monthly Volatility of 1.77%.