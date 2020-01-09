Worth Watching Stock: ASML Holding N.V.(NASDAQ:ASML): Ecopetrol S.A.(NYSE:EC)

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ASML Holding N.V. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.67/share and a High Estimate of $2.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ASML Holding N.V. as 4.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ASML Holding N.V. is 4.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASML to be 39.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 82.52%. For the next 5 years, ASML Holding N.V. is expecting Growth of 36.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ASML Holding N.V., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 624.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ASML Holding N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.01%, where Monthly Performance is 7.78%, Quarterly performance is 24.71%, 6 Months performance is 45.06% and yearly performance percentage is 92.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.09% and Monthly Volatility of 1.20%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ecopetrol S.A. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ecopetrol S.A. as 5.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ecopetrol S.A. is 4.76 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EC to be 23.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.98%. For the next 5 years, Ecopetrol S.A. is expecting Growth of -9.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ecopetrol S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 476.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ecopetrol S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.9%, where Monthly Performance is 8.47%, Quarterly performance is 24.89%, 6 Months performance is 8.81% and yearly performance percentage is 14.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.48% and Monthly Volatility of 1.43%.