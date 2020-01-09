What are analysts Suggestions on Uxin Limited(NASDAQ:UXIN): Trex Company, Inc.(NYSE:TREX)

Uxin Limited (UXIN) will report its next earnings on Nov 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Uxin Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Uxin Limited as 162.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Uxin Limited is 162.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 162.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 165.27 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Uxin Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -62.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -55%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Uxin Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.64%, where Monthly Performance is -3.21%, Quarterly performance is 0%, 6 Months performance is 0% and yearly performance percentage is -24.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.40% and Monthly Volatility of 6.83%.

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trex Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. as 159.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trex Company, Inc. is 153.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 160.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 139.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TREX to be 18.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Trex Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trex Company, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 471.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 25.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 39.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trex Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.02%, where Monthly Performance is 8.76%, Quarterly performance is 7.14%, 6 Months performance is 33.43% and yearly performance percentage is 41.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.49% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.