What are analysts Suggestions on Celanese Corporation(NYSE:CE): Nektar Therapeutics(NASDAQ:NKTR)

Celanese Corporation (CE) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Celanese Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.97/share and a High Estimate of $2.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Celanese Corporation as 1.54 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Celanese Corporation is 1.38 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.69 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CE to be -10.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.44%. For the next 5 years, Celanese Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Celanese Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 754.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Celanese Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.91%, where Monthly Performance is -6.49%, Quarterly performance is -0.65%, 6 Months performance is 12.15% and yearly performance percentage is 25.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.76% and Monthly Volatility of 1.66%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nektar Therapeutics and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.76/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics as 26.78 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nektar Therapeutics is 23.17 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 39.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NKTR to be -21.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Nektar Therapeutics is expecting Growth of 1.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -167.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -20%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nektar Therapeutics currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.81%, where Monthly Performance is 6.41%, Quarterly performance is 34.49%, 6 Months performance is -37.45% and yearly performance percentage is -46.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.42% and Monthly Volatility of 4.73%.