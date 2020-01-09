What are Analysts report about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SERV): New York REIT, Inc.(NYSE:NYRT)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. as 506.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is 499.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 510.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 457 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SERV to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.12%. For the next 5 years, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.13%, where Monthly Performance is -8.57%, Quarterly performance is -35.13%, 6 Months performance is -31.18% and yearly performance percentage is -1.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.78% and Monthly Volatility of 2.26%.