what are Analysts report about Oshkosh Corporation(NYSE:OSK): Spark Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONCE)

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oshkosh Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.04/share and a High Estimate of $1.49/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OSK to be -26.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.59%. For the next 5 years, Oshkosh Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oshkosh Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 567.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oshkosh Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.41%, where Monthly Performance is 3.05%, Quarterly performance is 35.18%, 6 Months performance is 13.7% and yearly performance percentage is 43.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.82% and Monthly Volatility of 1.59%.

