Revenue Estimates Analysis of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.(NYSE:NM): Civeo Corporation(NYSE:CVEO)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) will report its next earnings on Nov 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 58%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. as 146 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 146 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 146 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 139.18 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 87.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -77.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.25%, where Monthly Performance is -12.86%, Quarterly performance is -8.1%, 6 Months performance is -7.49% and yearly performance percentage is 29.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.85% and Monthly Volatility of 4.14%.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) will report its next earnings on Jan 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Civeo Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Civeo Corporation as 130.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Civeo Corporation is 129.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 130.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 114.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVEO to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 27.27%. For the next 5 years, Civeo Corporation is expecting Growth of -12.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 75.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Civeo Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 836.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Civeo Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.2%, where Monthly Performance is 63.41%, Quarterly performance is 33.01%, 6 Months performance is -20.35% and yearly performance percentage is -25.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.39% and Monthly Volatility of 8.76%.