Research Report for United Community Banks, Inc.(NASDAQ:UCBI): TJX Companies, Inc. (The)(NYSE:TJX)

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United Community Banks, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. as 144.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United Community Banks, Inc. is 143.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 147.05 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 137.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UCBI to be 1.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.57%. For the next 5 years, United Community Banks, Inc. is expecting Growth of -2.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United Community Banks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 364.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United Community Banks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.04%, where Monthly Performance is -2.73%, Quarterly performance is 10.12%, 6 Months performance is 8.19% and yearly performance percentage is 30.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.73% and Monthly Volatility of 1.49%.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) as 11.83 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) is 11.74 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.94 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.13 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TJX to be 30.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.77%. For the next 5 years, TJX Companies, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 8.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TJX Companies, Inc. (The), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 59.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 41.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TJX Companies, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.41%, where Monthly Performance is 3.48%, Quarterly performance is 11.73%, 6 Months performance is 12.26% and yearly performance percentage is 30.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.10% and Monthly Volatility of 1.13%.