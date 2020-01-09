Price Target Analysis of National Instruments Corporation(NASDAQ:NATI): Kornit Digital Ltd.(NASDAQ:KRNT)

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Instruments Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Instruments Corporation as 357.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Instruments Corporation is 354.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 360.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 360.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NATI to be -5.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, National Instruments Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Instruments Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 516.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Instruments Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.1%, where Monthly Performance is 0.08%, Quarterly performance is 7.51%, 6 Months performance is -2.73% and yearly performance percentage is -10.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.35% and Monthly Volatility of 1.61%.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) will report its next earnings on Nov 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kornit Digital Ltd. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kornit Digital Ltd. as 48.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kornit Digital Ltd. is 48.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 49.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 37.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRNT to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 300%. For the next 5 years, Kornit Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 133.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kornit Digital Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 188.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 165.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kornit Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.03%, where Monthly Performance is 5.39%, Quarterly performance is 6.47%, 6 Months performance is 10.74% and yearly performance percentage is 80.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.85% and Monthly Volatility of 2.14%.