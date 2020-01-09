Price Target Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.(NYSE:MMC): Navient Corporation(NASDAQ:NAVI)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.13/share and a High Estimate of $1.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. as 4.33 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is 4.12 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.42 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MMC to be 8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.61%. For the next 5 years, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.15%, where Monthly Performance is 2.76%, Quarterly performance is 16.79%, 6 Months performance is 9.39% and yearly performance percentage is 37.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.95% and Monthly Volatility of 0.97%.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navient Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navient Corporation as 296.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navient Corporation is 279 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 312 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 312 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NAVI to be -1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Navient Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Navient Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navient Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.07%, where Monthly Performance is -2.36%, Quarterly performance is 19.39%, 6 Months performance is 3.01% and yearly performance percentage is 34.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.79% and Monthly Volatility of 1.58%.