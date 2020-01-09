Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: HC2 Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:HCHC): Finisar Corporation(NASDAQ:FNSR)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HC2 Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HC2 Holdings, Inc. as 508.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HC2 Holdings, Inc. is 508.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 508.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 524.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HCHC to be 46.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -975%. For the next 5 years, HC2 Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of -396% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -108.62% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 178.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HC2 Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.99%, where Monthly Performance is -5.12%, Quarterly performance is -1.92%, 6 Months performance is -7.27% and yearly performance percentage is -35.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.83% and Monthly Volatility of 4.99%.