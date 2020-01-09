Earnings Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated(NYSE:UNH): BlackRock, Inc.(NYSE:BLK)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) will report its next earnings on Jan 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.72/share and a High Estimate of $3.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated as 61.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 60.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 62.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 58.42 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UNH to be 14.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.58%. For the next 5 years, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expecting Growth of 9.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.65%, where Monthly Performance is 5.61%, Quarterly performance is 34.43%, 6 Months performance is 19.57% and yearly performance percentage is 21.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.02% and Monthly Volatility of 1.49%.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) will report its next earnings on Jan 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $7.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $6.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BlackRock, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $7.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $7.11/share and a High Estimate of $7.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. as 3.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BlackRock, Inc. is 3.72 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.86 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLK to be 21.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.32%. For the next 5 years, BlackRock, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BlackRock, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 463.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlackRock, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.88%, where Monthly Performance is 2.29%, Quarterly performance is 22.74%, 6 Months performance is 6.64% and yearly performance percentage is 27.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.25% and Monthly Volatility of 1.12%.