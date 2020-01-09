Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Stag Industrial, Inc.(NYSE:STAG): Magna International, Inc.(NYSE:MGA)

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stag Industrial, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stag Industrial, Inc. as 108.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stag Industrial, Inc. is 101 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 111.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 78.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STAG to be 2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.44%. For the next 5 years, Stag Industrial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stag Industrial, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 88.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stag Industrial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.25%, where Monthly Performance is 1.91%, Quarterly performance is 4.48%, 6 Months performance is 1.38% and yearly performance percentage is 23.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 1.44%.

Magna International, Inc. (MGA) will report its next earnings on Feb 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Magna International, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.25/share and a High Estimate of $1.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Magna International, Inc. as 9.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Magna International, Inc. is 9.05 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.47 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGA to be -20.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.84%. For the next 5 years, Magna International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Magna International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 9 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 715.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Magna International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.39%, where Monthly Performance is 0.86%, Quarterly performance is 10.39%, 6 Months performance is 15.63% and yearly performance percentage is 13.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.54% and Monthly Volatility of 1.41%.