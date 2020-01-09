Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Oracle Corporation(NYSE:ORCL): Cytokinetics, Incorporated(NASDAQ:CYTK)

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) will report its next earnings on Dec 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ORCL to be 10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.03%. For the next 5 years, Oracle Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oracle Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 55%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oracle Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.17%, where Monthly Performance is -1.28%, Quarterly performance is 0.15%, 6 Months performance is -10.01% and yearly performance percentage is 13.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.61% and Monthly Volatility of 1.42%.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cytokinetics, Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.54/share and a High Estimate of $-0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated as 7.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cytokinetics, Incorporated is 6.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYTK to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.96%. For the next 5 years, Cytokinetics, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 0.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cytokinetics, Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 840.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -59.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -130.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cytokinetics, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.79%, where Monthly Performance is 20.28%, Quarterly performance is 1.71%, 6 Months performance is 0.62% and yearly performance percentage is 46.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.01% and Monthly Volatility of 4.98%.