What do Analysts Say about Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund(NYSE:NAD): Globalstar, Inc.(NYSE:GSAT)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 338.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.55%, where Monthly Performance is 0.69%, Quarterly performance is 1.8%, 6 Months performance is 4.56% and yearly performance percentage is 14.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.52% and Monthly Volatility of 0.38%.

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Globalstar, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Globalstar, Inc. as 35.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Globalstar, Inc. is 35.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 35.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.95 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Globalstar, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.64%, where Monthly Performance is 28.3%, Quarterly performance is 48.95%, 6 Months performance is 21.85% and yearly performance percentage is -19.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.69% and Monthly Volatility of 8.81%.