What do Analysts Say about CenterState Bank Corporation(NASDAQ:CSFL): FIRST REPUBLIC BANK(NYSE:FRC)

CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CenterState Bank Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CenterState Bank Corporation as 196.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CenterState Bank Corporation is 193.33 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 198.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 148.08 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CenterState Bank Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 502.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CenterState Bank Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.65%, where Monthly Performance is -3.28%, Quarterly performance is 1.9%, 6 Months performance is 4% and yearly performance percentage is 6.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.67% and Monthly Volatility of 1.52%.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) will report its next earnings on Jan 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.2/share and a High Estimate of $1.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK as 857.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK is 845.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 867 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 810.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRC to be -2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.59%. For the next 5 years, FIRST REPUBLIC BANK is expecting Growth of 4.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FIRST REPUBLIC BANK, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 949.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FIRST REPUBLIC BANK currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.49%, where Monthly Performance is 4.19%, Quarterly performance is 22.38%, 6 Months performance is 14.48% and yearly performance percentage is 32.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.03% and Monthly Volatility of 1.21%.