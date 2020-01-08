What are analysts Suggestions on Highwoods Properties, Inc.(NYSE:HIW): Triple-S Management Corporation(NYSE:GTS)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Highwoods Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. as 192.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Highwoods Properties, Inc. is 189.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 195.93 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 181.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HIW to be 4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, Highwoods Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Highwoods Properties, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 724.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Highwoods Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.37%, where Monthly Performance is -0.08%, Quarterly performance is 7.03%, 6 Months performance is 8.03% and yearly performance percentage is 17.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.76% and Monthly Volatility of 1.43%.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 54.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triple-S Management Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Triple-S Management Corporation as 841.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Triple-S Management Corporation is 841.84 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 841.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 723.67 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 261.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triple-S Management Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.39%, where Monthly Performance is 0.32%, Quarterly performance is 31.12%, 6 Months performance is -19.96% and yearly performance percentage is 11.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.17%.