What are analysts Suggestions on Apache Corporation(NYSE:APA): Ball Corporation(NYSE:BLL)

Apache Corporation (APA) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -52.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apache Corporation and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apache Corporation as 1.58 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apache Corporation is 1.49 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APA to be -132.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -100%. For the next 5 years, Apache Corporation is expecting Growth of -26.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -107.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apache Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 5.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 260.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apache Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.49%, where Monthly Performance is 74.97%, Quarterly performance is 51.92%, 6 Months performance is 20.63% and yearly performance percentage is 12.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.59% and Monthly Volatility of 4.36%.

Ball Corporation (BLL) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ball Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.63/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ball Corporation as 2.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ball Corporation is 2.78 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLL to be 23.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, Ball Corporation is expecting Growth of 19.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ball Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ball Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.81%, where Monthly Performance is -3.36%, Quarterly performance is -11.77%, 6 Months performance is -9.87% and yearly performance percentage is 37.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.13%.