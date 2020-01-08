what are Analysts report about Zillow Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:Z): First Majestic Silver Corp.(NYSE:AG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 45.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zillow Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.38/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. as 811 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zillow Group, Inc. is 805.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 818.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 365.33 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zillow Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zillow Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.31%, where Monthly Performance is 11.5%, Quarterly performance is 50.21%, 6 Months performance is -8.15% and yearly performance percentage is 48.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.78%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AG to be 220%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 500%. For the next 5 years, First Majestic Silver Corp. is expecting Growth of 210.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 161.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on First Majestic Silver Corp., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 170.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, First Majestic Silver Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.71%, where Monthly Performance is 6.41%, Quarterly performance is 25.53%, 6 Months performance is 51.07% and yearly performance percentage is 97.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.32% and Monthly Volatility of 4.18%.