what are Analysts report about Globus Medical, Inc.(NYSE:GMED): Invitation Homes Inc.(NYSE:INVH)

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Globus Medical, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. as 210.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Globus Medical, Inc. is 209.09 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 214.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 195.94 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GMED to be 20.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.44%. For the next 5 years, Globus Medical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Globus Medical, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 470.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Globus Medical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.11%, where Monthly Performance is 2.14%, Quarterly performance is 15.66%, 6 Months performance is 43.8% and yearly performance percentage is 50%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.67% and Monthly Volatility of 1.46%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Invitation Homes Inc. as 448.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. is 429.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 476 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 432.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INVH to be 200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 750%. For the next 5 years, Invitation Homes Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 447.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Invitation Homes Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 131.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 104.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Invitation Homes Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.74%, where Monthly Performance is -0.94%, Quarterly performance is -1.3%, 6 Months performance is 5.69% and yearly performance percentage is 49.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.01% and Monthly Volatility of 1.70%.