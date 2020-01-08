Revenue Estimates Analysis of MasTec, Inc.(NYSE:MTZ): Akoustis Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKTS)

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MasTec, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.24/share and a High Estimate of $1.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MasTec, Inc. as 1.75 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MasTec, Inc. is 1.73 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.8 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTZ to be 17.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.69%. For the next 5 years, MasTec, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MasTec, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 951.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MasTec, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.9%, where Monthly Performance is 0.78%, Quarterly performance is -1.48%, 6 Months performance is 23.26% and yearly performance percentage is 44.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 2.24%.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -30.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Akoustis Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 302.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -61.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -111%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -62.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.86%, where Monthly Performance is 10%, Quarterly performance is 13.59%, 6 Months performance is 63.35% and yearly performance percentage is 50.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.38% and Monthly Volatility of 4.84%.