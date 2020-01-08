Revenue Estimates Analysis of Exela Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:XELA): Ross Stores, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROST)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.82/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1171.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exela Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. as 388.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exela Technologies, Inc. is 388.42 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 388.42 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 399.64 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exela Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 650.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 114.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exela Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.44%, where Monthly Performance is 39.93%, Quarterly performance is -69.43%, 6 Months performance is -82.51% and yearly performance percentage is -90.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.37% and Monthly Volatility of 12.00%.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) will report its next earnings on Nov 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ross Stores, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.22/share and a High Estimate of $1.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. as 4.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ross Stores, Inc. is 4.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.41 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ROST to be 4.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.73%. For the next 5 years, Ross Stores, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ross Stores, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 50.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 43.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ross Stores, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.97%, where Monthly Performance is 4.68%, Quarterly performance is 9.86%, 6 Months performance is 16.49% and yearly performance percentage is 33.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.51% and Monthly Volatility of 1.42%.